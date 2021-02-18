Big data firm Palantir partners with Akin Gump on new compliance tool

Palantir Technologies Inc, a data analytics firm backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel and known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency, said Thursday that it’s collaborating with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to launch a platform automating aspects of the law firm’s compliance work for clients.

It’s the first time Palantir has partnered with a law firm, its chief operating officer Shyam Sankar said. But he said the company is in talks with other law firms and has worked with them via in-house legal departments that use its software for compliance functions like fraud detection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jXUahk