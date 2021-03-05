Debevoise shutters Tokyo office, opting to serve Japanese clients from afar

Debevoise & Plimpton has shuttered its Tokyo office “after a careful business review,” the firm said in a statement Thursday, becoming the latest U.S.-based law firm to shrink its physical presence in Asia in the last year.

The New York-based firm, which had fewer than five lawyers in its Tokyo office, said it will “continue to serve the Japan market effectively from New York and other offices.” It still has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

