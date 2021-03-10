Q&A: How Kirkland & Ellis moved litigation training for its associates online

The coronavirus pandemic has forced lawyers to adjust – including those in charge of training at top-grossing U.S. law firm Kirkland & Ellis.

The firm, known in part for its high-profile litigation work, this month kicks off its first online “Introduction to Depositions” training for litigation associates, including first-years who started work remotely last year. It’s been holding other training programs online since offices emptied in March 2020.

