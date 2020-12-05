Trump campaign paid Dechert $164K for 'recount' related legal services, FEC filings show

U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign last month paid more than $164,000 to Dechert, a law firm that during the 2020 election touted its work on pro bono voting rights cases in which it often faced off against Republican-backed lawyers.

A Trump campaign filing with the Federal Election Commission late Thursday shows it paid Philadelphia-based Dechert on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 for legal services it listed as “recount” related.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36IlDi4