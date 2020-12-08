Fired Trump official taps white-collar pro Jim Walden for diGenova lawsuit

Jim Walden, the former co-chairman of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s white-collar defense and investigations practice, is representing a fired top cybersecurity official suing President Donald Trump’s campaign and one of his lawyers, Joe diGenova, who made threatening remarks during a television interview.

In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, former official Christopher Krebs alleges he received death threats after diGenova told an interviewer on conservative news network Newsmax that Krebs should be “drawn and quartered” or “shot at dawn” for stating that the recent election was the “most secure in American history.”

