Boston Globe union members press management to drop Jones Day

The Boston Globe’s employee union on Wednesday urged the news outlet’s management to stop using Jones Day as outside counsel in ongoing contract negotiations, as the elite law firm faces blowback for representing Republicans in election-related litigation.

Guild members wrote in a letter to Globe owner John Henry and executives that the newspaper having ties to Jones Day may “damage our readers’ trust” and amounts to a conflict of interest as Globe journalists are reporting on the law firm.

