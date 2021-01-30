Morgan Lewis can't withhold Trump organization docs in NY AG probe

A Manhattan state judge on Friday ordered Morgan, Lewis & Bockius to turn over documents related to its representation of the Trump Organization, ruling the law firm had marked some of its communications with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s business as privileged when they were about business tasks and decisions, not legal advice.

Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the New York state attorney general’s probe into whether the Trump Organization improperly manipulated the value of Trump’s assets to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, cited a decision that held “(a) lawyer’s communication is not cloaked with privilege when the lawyer is hired for business or personal advice, or to do the work of a nonlawyer.”

