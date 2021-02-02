Trump campaign's post-election legal spending topped $7M, with Kasowitz in the lead

The Trump campaign paid law firms and other legal providers more than $7 million from Nov. 4 through the end of last year, a Reuters analysis of Federal Election Commission records shows.

Kasowitz Benson Torres, home of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz, was the top-paid firm in that period, receiving about $1.6 million, according to FEC records released Sunday. East Bay Dispute & Advisory LLC, an affiliate of litigation consulting firm Berkeley Research Group, was the second-highest paid provider at over $620,000.

