Rodge Cohen to Congress: Pass a stimulus package, quick

Sullivan & Cromwell’s H. Rodgin “Rodge” Cohen and other prominent Wall Street lawyers urged U.S. lawmakers in an open letter Wednesday to pass the Biden administration’s proposed coronavirus stimulus and relief package, saying previous federal aid has been helpful but “more must be done.”

The letter, signed by over 150 New York business leaders including Davis Polk & Wardwell managing partner Neil Barr and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison chair Brad Karp, said U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan “mobilizes a national vaccination program, delivers economic relief to struggling families, and supports communities that were most damaged by the pandemic” and that a stimulus package along its lines should be passed soon.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3dFf57H