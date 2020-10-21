People of Praise taps Quinn Emanuel to investigate sex abuse claims

People of Praise, a self-described charismatic Christian community, confirmed Wednesday that it has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to investigate sex abuse claims. Partners Diane Doolittle and Crystal Nix-Hines are leading the investigation, a representative for the litigation firm said Wednesday.

People of Praise has generated national interest since September, when U.S. President Donald Trump first placed U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on his short list of candidates for the high court. Members of People of Praise have said that Barrett and her family are members of the group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2ITN6nq