More law firms are cutting pay or headcount as a result of the coronavirus crisis, which has in recent weeks forced many firms to face hard choices on how to conserve cash as the pandemic wreaks havoc across the United States.

Arent Fox on Thursday said in a statement that it is “instituting a temporary pay cut for all attorneys, professionals, and staff.” The firm declined to comment further.

