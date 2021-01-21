Prosecutor involved in Giuliani associates' case to join Debevoise

A former federal prosecutor involved in pursuing charges against two associates of Rudy Giuliani and a billionaire Macau real estate developer convicted in a UN bribery scheme is set to join Debevoise & Plimpton as a white-collar defense attorney.

Douglas Zolkind, who as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan was involved in the ongoing prosecution of Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, will join the New York-based law firm as counsel on Feb. 8.

