Stroock leader looks toward more diverse future as partners wrap up anti-racism training

By Dec. 8, nearly half of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan’s partners will have gone through anti-racism leadership training.

Jeff Keitelman, Stroock co-managing partner and a graduate of Leadership Greater Washington, which runs the course, said it caught his eye this summer amid widespread protests against racism. The six-month program includes monthly classes that run about three hours long, with lectures and films and discussions with a diverse group of people, including from outside the firm. There’s homework, too.

