Law firms rethink training, push incentives to close gaps on gender and race

As the legal industry confronts persistent gender and racial imbalances, law firms are looking to attorney development reforms and structural incentives to both improve their own diversity and show their commitment to change.

Reed Smith capital markets partner Daniel Winterfeldt told a virtual roundtable hosted by Burford Capital this week that Big Law needs “an extreme makeover” to achieve greater equity. He said law firms should adopt mandatory leadership training to give lawyers from non-diverse backgrounds a better understanding of the experiences of their women and minority colleagues.

