IN BRIEF: Orrick swipes two dataprivacy lawyers from PwC

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Monday said that it has swiped two lawyers from PricewaterhouseCoopers to launch a practice group in London that will counsel corporate clients on European privacy and cyber litigation and regulation.

Keily Blair and James Lloyd joined the firm as partners in its new cyber and dataprivacy litigation and regulatory enforcement practice, Orrick said in a statement on Monday. The firm already has a cyber and privacy litigation and enforcement team based in the U.S.

