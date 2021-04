Jones Day has snagged nine U.S. Supreme Court clerks in its latest high court haul, the firm announced Thursday.

The new hires, joining Jones Day’s issues and appeals practice, represent about one-fourth of the clerks who served in the Supreme Court’s October 2019 term - a far bigger share than those joining any other law firm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3fTXgCX (Reporting by Caroline Spiezio)