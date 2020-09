A federal judge on Friday sentenced Virginia attorney Timothy Litzenburg, 38, to two years in prison for attempting to extort $200 million from a company that makes a chemical used in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon in Charlottesville, Virginia, also sentenced Litzenburg’s law partner, Daniel Kincheloe, 41, to one year for his role in the scheme.

