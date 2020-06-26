Financials
June 26, 2020 / 4:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alibaba's Lazada to announce Chun Li as new CEO -sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Lazada, the Southeast Asian arm of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding, is set to announce a new chief executive officer as early as on Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Lazada Chief Executive Officer Pierre Poignant will be replaced by Chun Li, a Lazada co-founder and head of its Indonesia operations, they said.

Lazada did not immediately respond to requests for comments. (Reporting by Keith Zhai and Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

