MOVES-Lazard hires PJT Camberview executive for activism defense

March 1 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd hired an executive from advisory group PJT Camberview for its activism defense group, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Kathryn Hembree Night will start on Monday as a director, working for Jim Rossman who runs Lazard’s Shareholder Advisory practice, one of the sources said.

Hembree Night spent five years at CamberView Partners and worked at Goldman Sachs in the bank’s mergers and acquisitions group before that.

She is moving some six months after CamberView sold itself to boutique investment bank PJT Partners, becoming PJT Camberview.

Demand is growing among corporations for help in protecting against activist shareholders who often suggest that management sell off divisions or return money to shareholders through share buybacks. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Evercore and Lazard as well as other banks offer such defense services.

Hembree Night is one of a small number of women working in the activism defense sector and joins Mary Ann Deignan, who is a managing director in Lazard’s shareholder advisory group.

Lazard has made headlines with big hires including the addition of Pulitzer Prize winning editor and writer Dennis Berman who joined the bank a year ago from the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)