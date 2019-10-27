UPDATE 1-Lazard appoints Girodolle CEO of Lazard France

(Adds details)

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lazard said in a statement on Sunday it had appointed Louis Girodolle as chief executive officer of Lazard Investment Banking in France.

It added it had also appointed Charles-Henri Filippi and François Kayat as co-chairs.

The appointments follow the resignation of Lazard France chairman and CEO Matthieu Pigasse last week, who left the bank after 17 years to pursue a new entrepreneurial project.

“Jean-Louis Girodolle has the right experience and long history with Lazard to lead our highly successful France Investment Banking franchise,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive of Lazard.

Girodolle joined Lazard in 2007. He primarily advises companies on M&A and financial transactions. Previously, he worked at the French APE state holding company and at the finance ministry.

Filippi joined the firm in 2018 from Citigroup and has also worked at HSBC and Credit Commercial de France. He began his career in the French civil service and government departments.

Kayat joined Lazard in 2010 from Credit Agricole CIB. Previously, he chaired the European Mergers and Acquisitions Group of Credit Suisse First Boston.

Lazard, founded in New Orleans in 1848 by three French brothers, opened its Paris Investment Banking office in 1854.

Today, it is one of the firm’s principal investment banking offices, and the base of several global investment banking businesses, in particular sovereign advisory, Africa/Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe advisory, Lazard said. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic Writing by GV De Clercq; editing by David Evans)