June 13 (Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd said on Wednesday Dimitar Karaivanov has joined its middle market advisory practice as a managing director.

Karaivanov was previously a managing director in FIG Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets where he advised financial services clients on more than 30 M&A transactions with deal value exceeding $20 billion, Lazard said in a statement. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)