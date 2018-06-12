FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

REFILE-MOVES-Lazard hires two managing directors from Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add “financial advisory” in paragraph one)

June 12 (Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd said it had hired Mark Sooby and Harris Ghozali as managing directors, financial advisory.

Based in Houston, they will advise companies in the global oil and gas sector, including on acquisitions and divestitures.

Sooby and Ghozali join from Deutsche Bank, where they were managing directors focused on companies and investors in exploration and production. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

