MOVES-Lazard hires former Goldman Sachs executive to lead Brazil ops

SAO PAULO, June 4 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd has hired former Goldman Sachs & Co head of investment banking in Brazil, Antonio Pereira as Chief Executive Officer of Lazard Brasil Investment Banking.

Pereira spent 23 years at Goldman Sachs and his last title was Brazil head of investment banking. He replaces Jean Pierre Zarouk, who has been named chairman of Lazard in Brazil.

Zarouk has been with Lazard since 2004, when it helped found Signatura Lazard, a joint venture in the country, fully controlled by Lazard since 2012. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Alistair Bell )