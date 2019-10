PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - French investment banker Matthieu Pigasse is on the verge of leaving Lazard, financial publication WanSquare reported on Wednesday.

Pigasse could not be reached for immediate comment.

Pigasse, 51, is well-known in Paris business and media circles due to his shareholding in newspaper Le Monde and his business interests in Radio Nova and Les Inrockuptibles magazine. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sarah White and Jason Neely)