July 27, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in 20 days

Lazard's quarterly profit jumps 50 percent

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as it earned more from advising on deals.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $120.39 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $80.36 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $729.95 million from $546.64 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

