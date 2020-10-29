Investment bank Lazard's quarterly profit falls 14%

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd posted a 14% drop in its third-quarter profit on Thursday as subdued dealmaking activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on earnings.

The bank, whose business is split between asset management and financial advisory, said adjusted net income for the three months to Sept. 30 fell to $76 million, or 67 cents per share, from $88 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)