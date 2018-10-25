FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lazard quarterly profit falls 2 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower asset management fees and a decline in advisory revenue.

Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $107.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $109.2 million a year earlier. reut.rs/2PPoPNH

Earnings per share were flat at 82 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 86 cents per share.

Analysts had expected 93 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data, but it was not clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

