April 26, 2018 / 10:55 AM / in 2 hours

Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd reported a 48.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its financial advisory and asset management businesses.

Net income attributable to Lazard rose to $159.7 million, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $107.6 million, or 81 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average were expectaing a profit of $1.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

