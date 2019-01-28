MOVES-Lazard Asset Management appoints new sustainable investment, ESG co-heads

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Lazard Asset Management LLC (LAM), an indirect subsidiary of financial adviser Lazard Ltd, said on Monday it appointed two co-heads for the sustainable investment and environmental, social and governance (ESG) divisions of the company.

Jennifer Anderson and Nikita Singhal will work with LAM’s analysts to integrate ESG considerations into research and portfolio management across its businesses, the company said.

Anderson has served as a board director for the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change since 2015, while Singhal is a former portfolio analyst with ClearBridge Investments.

Anderson is based in London and Singhal is based in New York. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)