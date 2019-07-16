Lead banks work to shift Evonik unit loan

LONDON, July 16 (LPC) - Lead banks are in talks with private debt funds and family offices to shift excess paper on a €1.8bn buyout financing for German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, Madrid, that they are stuck with and are considering launching a second syndication process, banking sources said.

Evonik agreed to sell its clear acrylic sheet unit to Advent International for €3bn in March, backed with a €1.785bn-equivalent euro- and dollar-denominated leveraged loan financing.

It was increased by €21m prior to closing in June, to cover some of the issue discount on the loan after it priced at 500bp over Euribor/Libor at 95 OID, having struggled during syndication as investors shy away from cyclical businesses.

It is unclear how much of the loan the arranging banks were stuck with prior to close but at one point it was €500m, sources said.

The lead banks on the deal — Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs — are now coordinating the sell down process and are holding talks with private debt funds and family offices, to offload the paper.

Advent was not immediately available to comment.

It is unusual for underwriters to approach this money directly but it has become more commonplace of late on difficult deals that haven’t found a natural home with CLOs and credit funds – the typical buyers of syndicated leveraged loans.

In June, Bank of Americal Merrill Lynch sold to direct lenders a €300m term loan backing Platinum Equity’s acquisition of a majority stake in Spain’s frozen fish producer Iberconsa.

Madrid’s loan is generating some interest among this buyer base, especially the family offices, which now have more time to look at it without the tight pressures of syndication deadlines.

Private debt funds are also likely to be interested in the loan, as many of these funds are able to take a view on credits that are less ‘plain vanilla’ investments.

TAKE CONTROL

Banks on the right of the deal — Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, Helaba, HSBC, RBC and NatWest Markets — agreed to let the leads take control of the sell down process, especially as all banks are bound by a most favoured nation (MFN) provision of 95% for six months.

The MFN protects investors and stops any of the arranging banks dumping the paper at a lower level in the secondary market during its period. If the leads do sell lower than 95%, then all of the investors that bought the deal in primary syndication will be compensated for the difference.

“The leads are coordinating the sell down otherwise it would be a bugger’s muddle,” a senior banker said.

The leads are also considering relaunching syndication of any remaining paper in September, prior to the MFN expiring.

That could prove attractive to the more traditional leveraged loan investor base, if there proves to be only a small amount of paper remaining.

The less paper remaining, the less likely it is to tank on the secondary markets once the MFN expires. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)