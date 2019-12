Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s Equinox Gold Corp will buy rival Leagold Mining Corp for C$769.3 million ($578.38 million), the company said on Monday, the latest addition to the increasing number of mergers in the gold mining industry.

Equinox said Leagold shareholders will receive an at-market consideration of C$2.70 per share as part of the deal, the same as Leagold’s closing price on Friday. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)