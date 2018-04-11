Leaseplan delays IPO until after summer - FD Newspaper

AMSTERDAM, April 11 (Reuters) - Leaseplan, the Netherlands-based auto leasing company, will delay its initial public offering until after the summer, the Financieele Dagblad newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the company’s chief executive.

The FD quoted chief executive Tex Gunning as saying the company, one of the world’s largest leasing companies, needs more time to explain to shareholders why it deserves a premium on competitors.

Leaseplan, valued at roughly 6 billion euros, is owned by a consortium of investors led by private equity firm TDR Capital. It said in February it planned an IPO without formally setting a date. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)