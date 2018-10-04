FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Car leasing company Leaseplan plans Euronext float

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Leaseplan, one of Europe’s largest car leasing companies with a fleet of 1.8 million vehicles, on Thursday announced its intention to float on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam.

The company, owned by a consortium of investors, said only secondary shares would be on offer in the listing, likely to follow in several weeks after the publication of its prospectus.

Leaseplan reported underlying first-half 2018 profit of 298.6 million euros ($342.6 million), up from 291.7 million euros in the same period a year ago. Sales rose to 4.80 billion euros from 4.70 billion euros in the first half of 2017.

$1 = 0.8716 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
