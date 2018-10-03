FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 6:05 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Dutch auto-leasing firm LeasePlan revives IPO plans - FD Newspaper

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - ** Netherlands-based car leasing firm LeasePlan has revived IPO plans it shelved this spring, according to a report in Het Finanacieele Dagblad.

** LeasePlan was purchased in 2015 for 3.7 billion euros by a consortium led by pension fund manager PGGM, with Denmark’s TDR Capital, sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Goldman Sachs.

** In April, the company delayed plans for an IPO until after the summer.

** In August, LeasePlan said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible IPO.

** The FD report said investment banks had begun canvassing institutional investors again this week with an eye to listing.

** LeasePlan declined comment. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

