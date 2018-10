AMSTERDAM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dutch car leasing company Leaseplan on Thursday said it would not proceed with its intention to float on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam citing market conditions.

Leaseplan, one of Europe’s largest car leasing companies with a fleet of 1.8 million vehicles, announced its plans for an initial public offering of shares last week. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)