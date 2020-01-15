Bonds News
January 15, 2020 / 3:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon's Blom Bank approves 10% capital increase -statement

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Blom Bank has approved the terms and conditions of an increase to its tier one capital by 10%, an amount equivalent to $261.94 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lebanon’s central bank instructed banks in November to raise their Common Equity Tier 1 capital, a key measure of financial strength, by 10% through cash injections by the end of the year and a further 10% by June 30 this year.

Blom Bank’s increase would be made through cash contributions to capital, the statement said.

The central bank’s directive for Lebanese banks to increase equity comes amid a deep financial crisis in the country.

Reporting by Eric Knecht. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below