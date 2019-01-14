Lebanon dollar bonds gain after finance minister rules out debt restructuring

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds rose on Monday after Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the government was “absolutely not proposing” a restructuring of public debt and was committed to paying all upcoming dues.

The bonds rose broadly across the curve with the 2025 issue reaping some of the biggest gains, adding nearly 1.5 cents, according to Tradeweb data.

The moves only partially reverse some of the steep losses triggered last Thursday and Friday by comments by Khalil about public debt