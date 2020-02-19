Lebanon bonds slide to record lows on "ideal" debt restructuring talk

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Lebanon dollar-denominated bonds fell to record lows on Wednesday with some dropping as far as 29 cents on the dollar, after the country’s parliament speaker was said to see a debt restructuring as an “ideal solution”.

As heavily-indebted Lebanon battles its worst ever financial crisis, the government is under growing pressure to decide what to do about its repayments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.

Bond due for repayment from 2022 onwards dropped between 1 and 1.6 cents on the dollar to leave most trading at between 30 and 32 cents, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv prices. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)