Lebanon dollar-bonds hit multi-month lows on US pulling out of Iran deal

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 2.745 cents to hit multi-month lows on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would pull out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions.

The $1 billion bond maturing in 2022 racked up the steepest losses, tumbling to 90.66 cents - its lowest level since November 2017, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Lebanese markets had already been under pressure after Sunday’s election result underscored Tehran’s growing regional clout.