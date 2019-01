Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s sovereign dollar bonds rallied on Thursday after news the country’s leaders had agreed to form a government after nine months of wrangling over cabinet portfolios in the heavily indebted state.

The bond maturing 2037 jumped 4.3 cents to the highest since early-August 2018, while the 2025 issue jumped more than three cents to the highest since July 2018, Tradeweb data showed .