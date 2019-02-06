Lebanon must prioritise power reform, budget deficit - finance ministry

BEIRUT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister and a World Bank official see that Lebanon must give priority to reforming the electricity sector, reducing its budget deficit and lifting revenue, the ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting between the two men.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil also said in the meeting that the ministry was ready to discuss the 2019 budget, numbers and details for which are “being reviewed”, the ministry said in a statement.
