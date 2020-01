BEIRUT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil wants central bank governor Riad Salameh to specify what extra powers he is seeking and on what legal basis, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry set out its position in a letter that also asked Salameh to specify why the new powers were not included in his existing authorities, the source said. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alison Williams)