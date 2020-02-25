Bonds News
February 25, 2020 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanon approves financial, legal advisers on debt restructuring-government source

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon has given approval for asset management company Lazard to be its financial adviser on debt restructuring, a government source said on Tuesday, with the heavily indebted state facing a major financial crisis.

The approval was given during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Approval was also given for law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to act as the government’s legal adviser, the source said.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below