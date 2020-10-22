Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal bloc calls for quick formation of government

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Shi’ite Amal bloc, a Hezbollah ally, called for the formation of a government “as fast as possible” after nominating Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri to be the next prime minister on Thursday.

Hariri has secured enough votes at formal consultations to be designated as premier for a fourth time and to try forming a new government that must tackle an unprecedented financial crisis.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up