Lebanon's Shi'ite Amal bloc calls for quick formation of government

BEIRUT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Shi’ite Amal bloc, a Hezbollah ally, called for the formation of a government “as fast as possible” after nominating Sunni leader Saad al-Hariri to be the next prime minister on Thursday.

Hariri has secured enough votes at formal consultations to be designated as premier for a fourth time and to try forming a new government that must tackle an unprecedented financial crisis. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)