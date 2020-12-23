Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil attends a cabinet meeting at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country would contact Alvarez & Marsal to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.

Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secrecy for one year, after the restructuring consultancy pulled out of the audit, saying it had not received information it required.

“It was decided based on the law from parliament and government decisions to contact the firm A&M to resume the forensic audit,” the minister’s office cited him as saying after meeting with the president.