Lebanon c.bank: govt should be the one to submit its accounts to audit

BEIRUT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank said on Wednesday that the government should be the one to submit its full accounts to a forensic audit, after the caretaker government asked it to provide all requested information to consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.
The central bank said in a statement that Banque du Liban could not submit such information as it would then be in violation of the country’s bank secrecy laws. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Samia Nakhoul)
