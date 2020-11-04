Lebanon c.bank: govt should be the one to submit its accounts to audit

BEIRUT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank said on Wednesday that the government should be the one to submit its full accounts to a forensic audit, after the caretaker government asked it to provide all requested information to consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

The central bank said in a statement that Banque du Liban could not submit such information as it would then be in violation of the country’s bank secrecy laws. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Samia Nakhoul)