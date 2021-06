FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Central Bank building, in Beirut, Lebanon November 12, 2020. Picture taken November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/ File Photo/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank on Friday said that depositors holding accounts active as of October 2019 would have access restored to $400 a month and its equivalent in Lebanese pounds.

The details regulating the decision, which will take effect from July 1, will be issued later, the bank said in a statement.