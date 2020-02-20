Bonds News
Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

BEIRUT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the country’s fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on banks.

In a statement, the association asked Aoun to approach the Eurobond issue in a “technical way far from politics”. Lebanon has a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet

