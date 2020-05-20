Bonds News
May 20, 2020 / 11:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Lebanon banking association says gov't debt restructuring must minimise damage to depositors

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking association has called for a government debt restructuring that minimizes damage to its nearly 3 million domestic bank depositors, part of recommended amendments to a government rescue plan seen on Wednesday.

The association, which has heavily criticised Beirut’s rescue plan for relying heavily on bank sector contributions, proposed a government debt defeasance fund with a contribution of $40 billion in public assets. (Reporting by Tom Arnold Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Jon Boyle)

